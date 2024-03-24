GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP’s Chittoor MP candidate vows to bring job opportunities to youth

March 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 07:46 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha Daggumalla Prasada Rao and former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy at a meeting with NRIs, in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha Daggumalla Prasada Rao attended a meeting of Andhra Pradesh IT employees in Bengaluru on Sunday. Former Minister and Palamaner TDP candidate N. Amarnath Reddy also participated in the session.

During the gathering, Mr. Prasada Rao addressed a group of youth and IT employees, expressing his commitment in bringing employment opportunities to the backward region of Chittoor. He praised the contributions of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in establishing several companies, including Kia in Anantapur, which provided thousands of job opportunities to the poor and middle-class youth.

Mr. Rao also said that many companies were hesitant to invest in Andhra Pradesh due to the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. This led to the closure of businesses, including Amar Raja in Chittoor district, leaving many jobless. He criticised the current government’s ‘anarchic’ rule, which made it challenging for entrepreneurs to invest, forcing the State’s youth to seek job opportunities in Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune.

The TDP candidate claimed that he resigned from the All India Services (AIS) to enter politics and serve the public, inspired by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. He promised to make the Chittoor Parliament segment an example in all fields and work towards providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth.

