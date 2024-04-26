ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, YSRCP cadres pelt stones at each other during nominations

April 26, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chandragiri YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy taking part in a huge procession ahead of filing nominations at Tirupati Sub-Collector’s office on Thursday. His father and present MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja are also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed when activists of TDP and YSRCP pelted stones at each other on Thursday when candidates of both parties from the Chandragiri Assembly constituency arrived at the same time to file nominations at the Sub-Collector’s office in Tirupati. The police had to struggle for two hours to bring the situation under control. A fight broke out between the two party supporters when one party member damaged the other party’s flags. Incumbent YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s son Mohith Reddy and Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad alias Nani of the TDP are in the fray for this constituency.

YSRCP candidate and TUDA Chairman Mohith Reddy is said to be the youngest contestant in this election at 26 years old. Earlier, he prayed at the famed Nagalamma and Moolasthanamma temples in Chandragiri and took part in a procession along with his father, Bhaskar Reddy.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Mohith Reddy saw the ‘YSRCP wave’ swaying at an all-time high in Chandragiri, where the TDP could not breach the YSRCP (earlier Congress) bastion for the last thirty years.

The presence of Chittoor MP candidate N. Reddeppa, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja added to the glitz and made party workers enthusiastically participate in the rally, notwithstanding the sweeping heat wave.

