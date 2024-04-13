TDP will have no qualms about discarding welfare schemes, cautions Jagan

April 13, 2024 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - (ETUKURU) GUNTUR

All the welfare schemes that were instituted by the YSRCP government and being successfully implemented over the last five years would be promptly dismantled if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were to form the next government, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Mr. Jagan was addressing a public meeting as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra at Etukuru in Guntur district on Friday.

“Should you cast your vote for (TDP national president) Chandrababu Naidu in the coming elections, it will be akin to stating that you no longer want the benefits of any of the welfare schemes that have been implemented in the last 58 months in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Jagan said.

Stating that his government has spent around ₹2.70 lakh crore on public welfare and has delivered on 98% of the promises that were made by him in the YSRCP’s manifesto ahead of the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan said that were the TDP to be voted to power, it would immediately roll back all the welfare schemes.

Reading out from a copy of the TDP-BJP-JSP’s 2014 manifesto, Mr. Jagan alleged that they failed to waive off the loans of farmers and SHGs as promised, during the five years that N. Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019. Mr. Jagan continued to read out from the manifesto, listing what he said were “several more promises made by the alliance, with none of them being delivered”.

“It is deplorable that the same three parties have come together again, saying that they want to do good for the people,” Mr. Jagan said.

Urging the public to not be swayed over by the “false promises being made by the NDA”, Mr. Jagan reiterated that welfare and development would be able to go hand-in-hand in Andhra Pradesh only with a YSRCP government at the helm.

Reminding the people of his desire to sweep all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, Mr. Jagan urged them to help him realise his dream.

Before addressing the public meeting, the YSRCP president organised a daylong bus yatra from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency in Palnadu district to Etukuru in Guntur, passing through Sattenapalli, Medikonduru, Perecharla, Nallapadu and Etukuru.

Undeterred by a strong downpour in the evening, Mr. Jagan went on with his bus yatra, with a large crowd following him through his journey up to the venue in Etukuru.

YSRCP cadre organised two-wheeler rallies in cities and villages at various places in order to create an election buzz among the residents.

