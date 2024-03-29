ADVERTISEMENT

TDP releases list of four MP and nine MLA candidates

March 29, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 07:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kalisetti Appala Naidu to contest from Vizianagaram LS seat; Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Kala Venkata Rao fielded from Bheemili and Cheepurupalli Assembly constituencies

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 29 (Friday) announced a list of 13 candidates (four MP and nine MLA) for the general elections.

The Lok Sabha candidates are Ambica Lakshminarayana (Anantapur), Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy (Kadapa), Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (Ongole) and Kalisetti Appala Naidu (Vizianagaram).

It has already announced a list of 13 MP candidates, taking the total number of contestants to 17, which is the number agreed to by the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance.

The MLA candidates are Veerabhadra Goud (Alur), Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad (Anantapur City), Ganta Srinivasa Rao (Bheemili), K. Kala Venkata Rao (Cheepurupalli), Gottipati Lakshmi Killu (Darsi), Gummanur Jayaram (Guntakal), Kandikunta Venkata Prasad (Kadiri), Venkata Ramesh Naidu (Paderu-ST) and Sugavasi Subramanyam (Rajampet).

Mr. Sreenivasulu Reddy is the sitting MP from Ongole, who quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the TDP recently along with his son Raghava.

Mr. Jayaram was Minister for Labour, Employment and Training before quitting the YSRCP. Similarly, Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Venkata Rao were Ministers during the TDP term.

