TDP releases 2nd list of candidates for 34 Assembly constituencies

March 14, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated March 15, 2024 11:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party announced the second list of candidates for 34 Assembly Constituencies on Thursday taking the total number candidatges announced to 128 (the first list contained 94 names). As per the seat adjustments done by the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance, the TDP will be contesting in total 144 Assembly constituencies.

The second list of candidates includes sitting MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (Rajahmundry Rural) and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Atmakur) who recently quit the YSR Congress Party.

Other candidates are: Baggu Ramana Murthy (Narasannapet), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka), K.S.N. Raju (Chodavaram), Pyla Prasad (Madugula), Varupula Satya Prabha (Prathipadu), Vasamsetti Subhash (Ramachandrapuram), Miriyala Sireesha (Rampachodavaram-ST), Muppidi Venkateswara Rao (Kovvur -SC), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (Dendulur), Maddipati Venkata Raju (Gopalapuram -SC), Bhashyam Praveen (Pedakurapadu), Piduguralla Madhavi (Guntur West) and Md. Nazeer (Guntur East).

Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao (Gurazala), Inturi Nageswara Rao (Kandukur), Kandula Narayana Reddy (Markapur), Ashok Reddy (Giddalur), Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy (Kovur), K. Lakshmi Priya (Venkatagiri), Puttha Chaitanya Reddy (Kamalapuram), Varadarajulu Reddy (Proddutur), G. Jayasurya (Nandikotkur-SC), Jaya Nageswara Reddy (Yemmiganur), Raghavendra Reddy (Mantralayam), Palle Sindhura Reddy (Puttaparthy) and Kandikunta Yasodha Devi.

Shahjahan Basha (Kadiri), Challa Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur), P.V. Mani Prasad (Chandragiri), Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy (Srikalahasti), Koneti Audimulam (Satyavedu-SC) and Dr. K. Murali Mohan (Puthalapattu).

