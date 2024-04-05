ADVERTISEMENT

‘TDP opposed to only political activities of volunteers’

April 05, 2024 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party Srikakulam district vice-president P.M.J. Babu on Thursday said that the TDP-JSP opposed only the political activities of volunteers since they were getting remuneration officially from the government.

At a media conference here, he said it was the Election Commission of India that barred the volunteers from distribution of pensions and it was not correct to target the TDP for the present chaos in the disbursement of pension amount.

Mr. Babu said that the government could utilise the services of the staff available in the ward and village secretariats instead of blaming opposition parties for its own failures. “The government has not released funds for pensions. To hide its failures, the YSRCP is blaming the TDP. Pensions are being promptly disbursed in other States without the volunteer system. The same procedure can be replicated here,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US