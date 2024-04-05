‘TDP opposed to only political activities of volunteers’

April 05, 2024 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Telugu Desam Party Srikakulam district vice-president P.M.J. Babu on Thursday said that the TDP-JSP opposed only the political activities of volunteers since they were getting remuneration officially from the government.

At a media conference here, he said it was the Election Commission of India that barred the volunteers from distribution of pensions and it was not correct to target the TDP for the present chaos in the disbursement of pension amount.

Mr. Babu said that the government could utilise the services of the staff available in the ward and village secretariats instead of blaming opposition parties for its own failures. “The government has not released funds for pensions. To hide its failures, the YSRCP is blaming the TDP. Pensions are being promptly disbursed in other States without the volunteer system. The same procedure can be replicated here,” he added.