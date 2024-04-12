TDP leader Donnu Dora to contest as Independent from Araku Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh

April 12, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Yet in another blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the NDA alliance of BJP-TDP-JSP in the Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, the TDP tribal leader from Araku S. Donnu Dora has announced that he will be contesting as Independent candidate in the coming Assembly elections. It may be noted that Paderu TDP in-charge Giddi Eswari has already announced that she will be contesting as Independent, after the TDP high command has allotted ticket to former teacher Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal leader S. Donnu Dora was allotted the TDP MLA ticket from the Araku Assembly constituency in the first list after TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced his name during Ra Kadali Ra programme organised at Araku Valley during January this year. When the tribal leader was actively campaigning in the constituency, the BJP has all of a sudden announced its candidate Pangi Raja Rao from the constituency. The BJP has already announced Kothapalli Geetha as its Araku Lok Sabha candidate.

After a long dilemma among the cadre over the seat allocations, recently in a meeting with his supporters, Mr. Donnu Dora said that he had met the party high command which informed that BJP has sought the seat. The high command has also promised to give him MLC post after the alliance came to power, he told the supporters. However, Mr. Donnu Dora said that following the directions and demand from his supporters and the local cadre, he has decided to contest as Independent candidate in the coming elections.

Mr. Donnu Dora had contested as Independent candidate from Araku Assembly during the 2019 elections and got over 27,000 votes, while the winning candidate Ch. Phalguna has received around 53,000 votes. A few months after the elections, Mr. Donnu Dora had joined the TDP.

Now of the three Assembly constituencies in Alluri Sitharamara Raju district, the TDP leaders from both Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies will be contesting as Independents in the coming elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.