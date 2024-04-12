GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP leader Donnu Dora to contest as Independent from Araku Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh

Paderu TDP in-charge Giddi Eswari announces that she will also contest as Independent after denial of the party ticket

April 12, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 08:28 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Initially, the TDP announced candidature of Donnu Dora from Araku Assembly seat and later dropped his name after the BJP wants to contest from the same seat.

Initially, the TDP announced candidature of Donnu Dora from Araku Assembly seat and later dropped his name after the BJP wants to contest from the same seat. | Photo Credit: File photo

Yet in another blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the NDA alliance of BJP-TDP-JSP in the Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, the TDP tribal leader from Araku S. Donnu Dora has announced that he will be contesting as Independent candidate in the coming Assembly elections. It may be noted that Paderu TDP in-charge Giddi Eswari has already announced that she will be contesting as Independent, after the TDP high command has allotted ticket to former teacher Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu.

In a blow to TDP, former MLA and Paderu in-charge Giddi Eswari decides to contest as an independent

Tribal leader S. Donnu Dora was allotted the TDP MLA ticket from the Araku Assembly constituency in the first list after TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced his name during Ra Kadali Ra programme organised at Araku Valley during January this year. When the tribal leader was actively campaigning in the constituency, the BJP has all of a sudden announced its candidate Pangi Raja Rao from the constituency. The BJP has already announced Kothapalli Geetha as its Araku Lok Sabha candidate.

After a long dilemma among the cadre over the seat allocations, recently in a meeting with his supporters, Mr. Donnu Dora said that he had met the party high command which informed that BJP has sought the seat. The high command has also promised to give him MLC post after the alliance came to power, he told the supporters. However, Mr. Donnu Dora said that following the directions and demand from his supporters and the local cadre, he has decided to contest as Independent candidate in the coming elections.

Mr. Donnu Dora had contested as Independent candidate from Araku Assembly during the 2019 elections and got over 27,000 votes, while the winning candidate Ch. Phalguna has received around 53,000 votes. A few months after the elections, Mr. Donnu Dora had joined the TDP.

Now of the three Assembly constituencies in Alluri Sitharamara Raju district, the TDP leaders from both Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies will be contesting as Independents in the coming elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.