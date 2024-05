May 02, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 09:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan are spreading propaganda on the Land Titling Act during their election campaigns to mislead voters and gain votes. He said the Act is still in discussion stage. Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Satyanarayana also criticised the manifesto released by TDP-JSP. He said even the BJP is not supporting the manifesto.

