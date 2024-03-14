GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP-JSP-BJP alliance sets campaign ball rolling on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home turf

The alliance is keen on winning the Pulivendula Assembly constituency which has been a YSR family stronghold for over four decades now; Pawan Kalyan to tour the constituency once campaigning begins

March 14, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated March 15, 2024 11:47 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Alliance candidate ‘B. Tech’ Ravi inviting BJP and JSP leaders to a campaign meeting, at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Thursday.

Alliance candidate 'B. Tech' Ravi inviting BJP and JSP leaders to a campaign meeting, at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Thursday.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has set the campaign ball rolling in the high-profile constituency of Pulivendula, home turf of YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The alliance is keen on wresting the seat, which has been a YSR family stronghold for over four decades.

Alliance candidate Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (popularly known as B.Tech Ravi) of the TDP formally invited the leaders of Jana Sena and BJP for a brainstorming session at the party office here on Thursday, where it was decided to invite JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to Pulivendula during the campaign phase.

While entrusting the task to the JSP’s district leadership, Mr. Ravi explained the impact his presence would have on the party’s vote bank, especially young voters. “It is imperative on our part to unseat the incumbent government to save the state, which is already in a bad shape. Let us work in tandem to achieve this goal,” he said.

‘No real progress’

Recalling that Pulivendula had not witnessed any development in the last five years, Mr. Ravi maintained that the voters were disenchanted with the lack of development in the constituency on agriculture and employment fronts.

“There is no real progress, barring superficial decoration in the form of parks, traffic islands and pavements on the ring road. Such cosmetic steps will prove to be a burden on the municipality in the long run, rather than generating income,” he added.

The alliance leaders discussed strategies to take the message forward among the voters.

