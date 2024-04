April 10, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - NANDYAL

TDP candidate for Nandyal Assembly constituency, N. Md. Farooq, sustained minor injuries in a road accident at Thammarajupalli in Panyam mandal on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred when his car hit a herd of buffaloes. Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy got him admitted to a private hospital in Nandyal.

