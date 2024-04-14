TDP behind attack on Jagan, allege YSRCP leaders

April 14, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party leaders alleged that the leaders of the NDA alliance, who were unable to digest the overwhelming response to ‘Memantha Siddam’ campaign, were resorting to physical attacks, blaming the Telugu Desam Party for the injury caused to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by a stone pelter in Vijayawada.

Minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu was the mastermind behind the attack on the Chief Minister.

YSRCP leader, Vijaya Sai Reddy, while condemning the attack on Mr. Reddy, tweeted that the incident clearly proved that the Telugu Desam Party was provoking violence in the State.

The NTR Commissionerate Police rushed to Dhabakotlu Centre, in Ajitsingh Nagar, where an unidentified person had hurled a stone at the Chief Minister during ‘Memantha Siddam’ election campaign, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The miscreant threw a stone, which hit him above the left eyebrow, while he was attending the meeting at around 8.15 p.m. MLA Vellampalli Srinivas too suffered injury in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted praying for the speedy recovery of Mr. Jagan. TDP National President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, condemned the attack on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and demanded an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident.

