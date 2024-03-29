GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP announces Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu as Paderu Assembly constituency candidate in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

March 29, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 07:29 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced its candidate from Paderu Assembly constituency as part of the seat-sharing in the alliance in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The party high command has confirmed Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu as its candidate from Paderu Assembly constituency. The announcement was made in the fourth list which was released here on Friday.

The 46-year-old Venkata Ramesh Naidu (ST - Bhagatha) from old Paderu is a government school teacher. His mother Killu Venkata Ratnam worked as MPP, MPTC member and Sarpanch. His grandfather, uncle and some members of his family have served as various elected political representatives in the Agency areas.

Now, Visakhapatnam South is the only Assembly constituency from the combined Visakhapatnam district, where the alliance parties have not announced their candidate. However, Jana Sena Party (JSP) city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav is actively campaigning in the constituency with the support of the TDP cadre.

Paderu has about 2.44 lakh voters, including 1.26 lakh women voters. G.K Veedhi, Koyyuru, Chintapalli, G Madugula and Paderu mandals come under this constituency.

