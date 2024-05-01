TDP and its alliance partners spreading falsehoods on Land Titling Act, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 01, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 08:22 am IST - Payakaraopeta (Anakapalli)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the TDP and its alliance partners are spreading falsehoods against him and the YSRCP over the Land Titling Act.

Addressing a public meeting at Payakaraopeta on May 1 (Wednesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Mr. Naidu of trying to malign his reputation and governance. “People are receiving false messages and IVRS calls from the TDP on the Land Titling Act. There is no truth in it. I am not a person like TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who grabs land from people. People know that I give away land to the poor with ownership rights,” he said.

Referring to the reforms brought in by the YSRCP government, he said that for the first time after the British rule, the YSRCP government conducted a land resurvey in the State.

“The Land Titling Act aims to give people the legal right over land. The last land survey was done during the British rule. The YSRCP government undertook a resurvey in 15,000 panchayats with the help of 15,000 surveyors,” he said.

“Sub-divisions were made in the past without proper measurements, resulting in difficulties during property transactions and legal disputes. We launched a comprehensive re-survey across the State. This needs demarcating boundaries, updating records and registering all relevant documents to ensure proper land ownership for all,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the YSRCP government had introduced several reforms and successfully implemented them in the last 59 months.

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, if elected to power, would withdraw all the welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government, he added.

