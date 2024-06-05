ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets TDP chief Naidu at Delhi airport

Updated - June 06, 2024 12:27 am IST

Published - June 05, 2024 11:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister congratulated Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP’s win in Andhra Pradesh and hoped that he would play a “crucial role in the Union Government”

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin meets with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, as party leader TR Baalu looks on, at the airport, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MK Stalin-X/ANI

Minutes after the conclusion of meetings of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin met Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu at the Delhi Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the leaders were returning to their respective states. Mr. Stalin posted photographs on social media handing over flowers to Mr. Naidu, congratulating him for the TDP’s victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

“I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights,” Mr. Stalin said.

At the INDIA bloc meeting, the allies had agreed to keep the door open for Mr. Naidu as also for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US