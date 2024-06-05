Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets TDP chief Naidu at Delhi airport

Minutes after the conclusion of meetings of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin met Telugu Desam president Chandrababu Naidu at the Delhi Airport.

Both the leaders were returning to their respective states. Mr. Stalin posted photographs on social media handing over flowers to Mr. Naidu, congratulating him for the TDP’s victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

“I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights,” Mr. Stalin said.

At the INDIA bloc meeting, the allies had agreed to keep the door open for Mr. Naidu as also for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

