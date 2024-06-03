GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Supreme Court refuses to entertain YSRCP's plea against relaxation of postal ballot norms in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 03, 2024 01:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel casting their vote through the postal ballot in Visakhapatnam. File

Police personnel casting their vote through the postal ballot in Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Supreme Court on June 3 refused to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said that in the facts and circumstances of the cases, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The party had assailed the order of the High Court by which its petition was dismissed with liberty to raise the contentions through an election petition.

The YSR Congress Party had challenged the EC’s May 30 circular which relaxed the norms of the attestation of postal ballots for Andhra Pradesh on the grounds that it was discriminatory to the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.