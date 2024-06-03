Supreme Court refuses to entertain YSRCP's plea against relaxation of postal ballot norms in Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court on June 3 refused to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party challenging the relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta said that in the facts and circumstances of the cases, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The party had assailed the order of the High Court by which its petition was dismissed with liberty to raise the contentions through an election petition.

The YSR Congress Party had challenged the EC’s May 30 circular which relaxed the norms of the attestation of postal ballots for Andhra Pradesh on the grounds that it was discriminatory to the State.