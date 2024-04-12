GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Supporters demand ticket for TDP Undi MLA, stage protest

April 12, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists and the supporters of Undi MLA Manthena Ramaraju staged a protest in front of party’s West Godavari district president Thota Sitaramalakshmi’s house here on April 11 (Thursday), demanding that the ticket for the Assembly seat be allotted to Mr. Ramaraju.

The MLA’s supporters raised slogans and warned that they would not hesitate to work against the TDP’s interest if the ticket for the Assembly seat was allotted to some other candidate.

Later, the protestors submitted a representation to Ms. Sitaramalakshmi.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.