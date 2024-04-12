Supporters demand ticket for TDP Undi MLA, stage protest

April 12, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists and the supporters of Undi MLA Manthena Ramaraju staged a protest in front of party’s West Godavari district president Thota Sitaramalakshmi’s house here on April 11 (Thursday), demanding that the ticket for the Assembly seat be allotted to Mr. Ramaraju.

The MLA’s supporters raised slogans and warned that they would not hesitate to work against the TDP’s interest if the ticket for the Assembly seat was allotted to some other candidate.

Later, the protestors submitted a representation to Ms. Sitaramalakshmi.