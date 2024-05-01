‘Support me as you supported my father,’ appeals APCC president Y.S. Sharmila

May 01, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 08:25 am IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency candidate Y.S. Sharmila Reddy appealed to the public to cast their votes in her favour the same way they supported her father, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in the past.

After a whirlwind tour of the State, Ms. Sharmila reached her constituency on Wednesday, to focus on each of the seven Assembly segments. Addressing a huge public meeting at the Badvel Assembly segment, she recalled their voters’ unwavering support toward her father.

“Similarly, I request you to see my father in me and shower your blessings in the form of votes,” she said. Her appeal comes in the wake of her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that the inheritance of YSR’s legacy would be determined by the voters.

Drawing a comparison between the chief ministerial tenures of her father and her brother respectively, she said that in the former, farmers got remunerative prices for their produce, students pursued professional education and aspired to become technocrats, while prices of essential commodities remained low. “In sharp contrast, nobody is happy within the current regime,” she rued.

“While YSR was a pioneer in envisioning and implementing massive irrigation projects, the same projects had not moved an inch during the last five years,” she said.

Viveka murder case

Raising the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder issue, she appealed to the people to stand up against ‘murder politics’ and strengthen the hands of those fighting for the cause of ‘Justice for Viveka’.

