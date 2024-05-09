Support INDIA bloc to save secularism in India, Yechury urges voters

The CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has urged the people to be wary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) plan to “make India a Hindutva fascist nation”. He asked the people to vote for the INDIA bloc to retain and safeguard the secular fabric of the country.

He was addressing a meeting organised at Davajigudem in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency, near here, on May 8. CPI(M) has fielded Kallam Venkateswara Rao from this segment which falls under the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, has fielded Gollu Krishna as its Lok Sabha candidate.

Mr. Yechury expressed apprehensions that secularism would be a big question, if Narendra Modi-led BJP was voted to power again. “The Constitution will be changed to suit the BJP-RSS agenda. The Parliamentary democracy will be demolished. Independent agencies like the CBI, ED, and constitutional institutions are being misused now,” he said.

As many as 130 MPs were suspended. Hardly any Parliamentary committees function. There was pressure on the judiciary, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Ministers such as Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren were arrested. No chargesheets were filed against them till date, he pointed out.

Mr. Modi changed his tactics following the low turnout of voters in all the poll phases so far. “He is afraid of losing the poll battle, hence stoking communal passions. His comments on Mangalasutra and his prayers in Telangana lucidly prove it. Mr. Modi offered prayers at a temple in Telangana. We don’t have any objection to his faith and religious beliefs. But, he is trying to communicate to the voters that he is against the minorities,” he said, adding, “it is a danger to the country. The people should be cautious of such tactics.”

CPI State secretary K. Srinivasa Rao, APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri and others spoke. CPI(M) State secretariat member Y. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

