Summer heat casts a shadow on electioneering

April 19, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:12 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

With the mercury hovering around 40 degrees Celsius at many places almost every day, candidates, leaders and activists of all political parties are campaigning only in the early hours and in the evenings after 6 pm.

The contesting candidates and their supporters did not have to bear this kind of oppressive heat in the previous election campaign as the polls were held on April 11 in 2019. However, this time, the election is scheduled for May 13 and they are a worried lot as the campaign has to continue for another three weeks.

A woman activist of the TDP died in Itchapuram while participating in electioneering recently, much to the shock of the party activists, who now prefer to remain indoors after 10 a.m. “We are using social media platforms mostly to reach the maximum number of voters in our constituency, thanks to the summer heat,” said a leader.

However, the parties are forced to take out rallies in the scorching heat during the nomination process. For instance, the entire Nellimarla town witnessed an unprecedented traffic jam on Thursday with the YSRCP gathering a large number of people for the filing of the nomination of its candidate Badukonda Appalanaidu.

Many leaders are said to be suffering from various health issues due to frequent exposure to the hot sun. “We are requesting party activists to take care of themselves by wearing caps and having water regularly during the campaign. Their health is also very important for us during the campaign,” said S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao while speaking to the media.

Many leaders are said to be not sticking to the original schedule and tour plan unable to bear the heat.

