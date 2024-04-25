Strong anti-incumbency wave sweeping across the State, says Chandrababu Naidu

April 25, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 07:51 am IST - RAJAMPETA (Annamayya District)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that a strong anti-incumbency wave against the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sweeping across the State.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Rajampeta in Annanmayya district, Mr. Naidu said people should seriously consider defeating the YSRCP in the ensuing elections to “save the State from being plundered by rowdy elements.”

Alleging that the YSRCP was out to create apprehensions among the Muslim and Christian minorities against the BJP, Mr. Naidu said that during the term of Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, the “minorities cherished communal harmony and lived with full security.”

Incidentally, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy is now the BJP candidate from the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency. He and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan shared the dais with Mr. Naidu.

The TDP chief appealed to the voters to end the “atrocities of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s family” in the constituency by defeating sitting MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy and electing Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Amidst applause, Mr. Naidu announced that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance government would make Rajampeta the district headquarters and establish a medical college.

“The demand to Madanapalle the district headquarters will also be considered,” he said, adding that the region of Rayachoti would not be neglected.

Mr. Naidu vowed to rebuild the damaged Annamayya dam and complete the Pincha project in the Rajampeta area, besides constructing the Machupalle bridge and completing the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti project.

A girl, Lakshmi Prasanna, a resident of Rajampeta, whose parents and elder sister committed suicide recently after the YSRCP leaders allegedly occupied the family’s four-acre land, poured out her woes from atop the campaign vehicle.

In his address, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that Annamayya district was in the clutches of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, Mr. Mithun Reddy and his brother Dwarakanath Reddy.

Stating that Mr. Mithun Reddy was a liquor baron, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Mr. Mithun Reddy said his family would allow none to meddle with their area. But, he is now camping in Pithapuram to defeat me.”

GST evasion

He alleged that the Peddireddi family had evaded GST of ₹10,000 crore. Blaming the Peddireddi family and YSRCP MLA candidate Akepati Amarnath Reddy for the collapse of the Annamayya dam and death of 30 villagers in floods, Mr. Pawan Kalyan urged people to defeat the Peddireddi family in the elections.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also alleged that the Peddireddi family had rendered the National Dairy Development Board and the Heritage dairy lifeless in the district to foster his dairy’s interests.

He said that if the NDA comes to power, the Rajampeta region would be developed under the spiritual tourism project with Central funds, and this would generate ample jobs for the youth. Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy spoke.