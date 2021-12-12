State government grants ₹950 crore for the construction of 99 godowns in East Godavari

KAKINADA

12 December 2021 17:53 IST

27,000 families opted for One Time Settlement Scheme in East Godavari

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday said that the State government has sanctioned ₹950 crore for the construction of the 99 godowns in the East Godavari district to increase the godown space required for storing the agricultural produce.

Responding to a query on the need for additional godowns space during the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting held here on Sunday, Mr. Kannababu has said that the State government has targeted to spend ₹16,300 crore for creating additional godown space in the State.

“In the first phase, the East Godavari district will have 99 godowns to be attached to the Rythu Barosa Kendras. The godowns will be designated as ‘Multi-Purpose Facility’ that would also equip with cold storage facility. A total of ₹950 crores will be spent on the godowns in the East Godavari district alone”, claimed Mr. Kannababu.

No Bondalu variety: On the review on preparedness for the Rabi season 2021-22, Agriculture Department Joint Director N. Vijaya Kumar has said that the area under MTU-3626 (Bondalu paddy variety) has been brought from 52% in the last Rabi season to zero percent in the present Rabi season in the East Godavari district. The State government is now supplying 5000 quintals of MTU-1121 paddy variety to replace the Bondalu variety.

On One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has reiterated that the scheme would entitle the ownership right to the owner of the house by paying the pending loan, apart from the legal right for resale.

Responding to Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA (TDP) G. Buchayya Chowdary on the OTS, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has claimed that the TDP-led government had ignored the issue of ownership of the houses granted by the government since 1983 in the State.

“The repayment of pending housing loan is purely voluntary and the government will never force to opt the OTS”, said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Later, East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has claimed that a total of 27,000 families have opted for the OTS and Rs.27 crore of the pending loan amount has been collected under the OTS. The East Godavari district has the highest number of families opted for the OTS. However, 40 lakh families would fall in the OTS purview in the State.

Mr. Buchayya Chowdary has appealed to the State government not to divert the funds of the 14th Finance Commission granted to the local bodies.

The General Body meeting was presided over by Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao, who promised to consider the advice from the members of the opposition and the ruling party to speed up the development projects in the East Godavari district