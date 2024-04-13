ADVERTISEMENT

SP inspects sensitive polling centers in Kurnool

April 13, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police G. Krishna Kant undertook the inspection of the district’s sensitive polling centres on Friday, April 12, to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the general elections. To this end, the SP visited the villages of Palakolana and Nannur in Orvakallu mandal, which are known to be the most problematic polling centres.

During his visit, Mr. Krishna Kant reviewed the security arrangements with the divisional level police and revenue officials, emphasizing the importance of taking all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the polling.

The SP stressed the need for strict measures to ensure that voters exercise their right to vote freely and without fear in a peaceful environment. He also sought public cooperation towards the police and the Election Commission and urged them to inform the field officials of any violations of election duties if they come across any.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US