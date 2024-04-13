SP inspects sensitive polling centers in Kurnool

April 13, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - KURNOOL

Superintendent of Police G. Krishna Kant undertook the inspection of the district’s sensitive polling centres on Friday, April 12, to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the general elections. To this end, the SP visited the villages of Palakolana and Nannur in Orvakallu mandal, which are known to be the most problematic polling centres.

During his visit, Mr. Krishna Kant reviewed the security arrangements with the divisional level police and revenue officials, emphasizing the importance of taking all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the polling.

The SP stressed the need for strict measures to ensure that voters exercise their right to vote freely and without fear in a peaceful environment. He also sought public cooperation towards the police and the Election Commission and urged them to inform the field officials of any violations of election duties if they come across any.