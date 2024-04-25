Sharmila slams Jagan for likening Botsa Satyanarayana to YSR

April 25, 2024 04:35 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on Wednesday said there was no trace of ‘YSR’ left in the YSR Congress Party and blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for it.

Speaking at an election meeting in Repalle constituency, she said while canvassing for Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Mr. Jagan likened him to his father. Taking strong exception to it, she reminded the Chief Minister that Mr. Botcha had abused YSR in the Assembly and had called him names. He did not even spare their mother Vijayamma and had spoken ill of her. “Today, people who had abused YSR in the past have become Mr. Jagan’s ‘family,” she said.

She said Mr. Jagan had promised construction of check dams, a 100-bed hospital in this region, an aqua park for local farmers, a shipping harbour and supply of drinking water through taps in every household but none of them were fulfilled.

At Pamarru in Krishna district, she said people should dislodge Mr. Jagan and bring Congress to power if they wanted Special Category Status, completion of Polavaram project and construction of a new capital for the State.

MNs. Sharmila said price rise was a serious issue under YSRCP rule. Prices of essential commodities, RTC bus fares and electricity tariff had increased manifold in the last five years. She alleged that the freebies given by the Jagan government was a farce, as people were overburdened with taxes. Instead of focussing on development of the State, the Chief Minister had been working on a single-point agenda of wooing the voters ever since he came to power in the State, she alleged.

The State congress president said there was no use of voting for the YSR Congress Party, as it would continue to play into the hands of the BJP at the Centre. People should make wise use of their vote and support a party which would ensure equal development of all sections, she added.