ADVERTISEMENT

SEB cracks whip on liquor smugglers during election time

April 30, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - GUNTUR 

Since the formation of SEB in 2020, 146 habitual offenders and 28 kingpins related to the illicit liquor trade have been detained under the PD Act, says Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava

Sambasiva Rao M.

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Excise), Revenue Department. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has seized a whopping 12,90,950 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹84.16 crore in the State since December 26, 2023, in the run-up to the elections, compared to the 1,03,775 litres of liquor worth ₹6 crore during the 2019 elections. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Excise), Revenue Department, Rajat Bhargava, informed in a press release on Monday here that under preventive measures, 965 persons have been bound over under 109 CrPC, 14,731 persons under 110 CrPC from December 26, 2023 till date.

Since the formation of SEB in 2020, 146 habitual offenders and 28 kingpins related to the illicit liquor trade have been detained under the PD Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, 39,466 cases have been booked related to illicit liquor involving the arrest of 38,621 persons with the monetary value of seizures of ₹46.13 crore

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

492 cases have been booked relating to Non-Duty Paid Liquor Seizures (NDPS) involving the arrest of 1589 persons with the monetary value of seizures of ₹36.40 crore

Control Room

If any suspicious activities related to liquor sales arise, the public is requested to inform the SEB, which functions round-the-clock (control room number: 9491030853) at the Office of the Commissioner in Mangalagiri. Additionally, for prohibition excise-related issues, individuals can reach out to the control room (9154106528 or 8121909444) at the Office of Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Vijayawada.  

Considering the upcoming 2024 elections, SEB is particularly focused on curbing the flow of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from Karnataka, Telangana, and Goa. The SEB has a network of 29 checkposts strategically located at inter-State borders. Additionally, there are 15 Border Mobile Patrolling Parties functioning on the borders of Andhra Pradesh.  

Working closely with the Prohibition & Excise Department and APSBCL, SEB gathers intelligence input and employs various strategies tailored to different regions to prevent the illegal movement of liquor, including cross-border smuggling, storage, and distribution of duty-paid, non-duty-paid, or spurious liquor. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US