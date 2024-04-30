GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SEB cracks whip on liquor smugglers during election time

Since the formation of SEB in 2020, 146 habitual offenders and 28 kingpins related to the illicit liquor trade have been detained under the PD Act, says Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava

April 30, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Excise), Revenue Department.

Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Excise), Revenue Department. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has seized a whopping 12,90,950 litres of illicit liquor worth ₹84.16 crore in the State since December 26, 2023, in the run-up to the elections, compared to the 1,03,775 litres of liquor worth ₹6 crore during the 2019 elections. 

Special Chief Secretary to Government (Excise), Revenue Department, Rajat Bhargava, informed in a press release on Monday here that under preventive measures, 965 persons have been bound over under 109 CrPC, 14,731 persons under 110 CrPC from December 26, 2023 till date.

Since the formation of SEB in 2020, 146 habitual offenders and 28 kingpins related to the illicit liquor trade have been detained under the PD Act.

On the other hand, 39,466 cases have been booked related to illicit liquor involving the arrest of 38,621 persons with the monetary value of seizures of ₹46.13 crore

492 cases have been booked relating to Non-Duty Paid Liquor Seizures (NDPS) involving the arrest of 1589 persons with the monetary value of seizures of ₹36.40 crore

Control Room

If any suspicious activities related to liquor sales arise, the public is requested to inform the SEB, which functions round-the-clock (control room number: 9491030853) at the Office of the Commissioner in Mangalagiri. Additionally, for prohibition excise-related issues, individuals can reach out to the control room (9154106528 or 8121909444) at the Office of Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Vijayawada.  

Considering the upcoming 2024 elections, SEB is particularly focused on curbing the flow of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from Karnataka, Telangana, and Goa. The SEB has a network of 29 checkposts strategically located at inter-State borders. Additionally, there are 15 Border Mobile Patrolling Parties functioning on the borders of Andhra Pradesh.  

Working closely with the Prohibition & Excise Department and APSBCL, SEB gathers intelligence input and employs various strategies tailored to different regions to prevent the illegal movement of liquor, including cross-border smuggling, storage, and distribution of duty-paid, non-duty-paid, or spurious liquor. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.