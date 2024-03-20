GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarpanches Association resolves to work for the defeat of YSRCP in ensuing elections

Will support only those parties that include the association’s 16 demands in their election manifesto, it says

March 20, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated March 21, 2024 12:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Sarpanches Association State president V. Lakshmi Mutyala Rao, centre, addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Sarpanches Association State president V. Lakshmi Mutyala Rao, centre, addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Sarpanches Association has announced its decision to go to all households in the villages and tell the people about the diversion of Panchayat Raj funds for other purposes by the YSRCP government, which came in the way of their taking up development works in the villages.

AP Panchayat Raj Chamber vice-president Vanapalli Muthayala Rao has said that only parties that include the 16 demands of the association in their election manifesto will be supported. The association will work to defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing general elections.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Wednesday, Sarpanches Association State president V. Lakshmi Mutyala Rao said this decision was taken as the State government had failed to heed their agitations conducted during the last three-and-a-half months. She said that the government was payable ₹4,000 crore arrears to the Panchayat Raj funds under a single head, for a total of ₹8,629 crore. Agitations were conducted at all district Collectorates seeking payment of arrears and 16 other demands.

Association district president Ch. Mutyala Rao said that there were 12,918 villages in the State. The village secretariat system, established by the YSRCP government in 2021, was a contravention of the Panchayat Raj system. He demanded the revival of powers to Sarpanches under Articles 73 and 74 of the Constitution.

He alleged that funds to the tune of ₹8,000 crore were diverted to the YSRCP government’s ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes. The lack of funds prevented the implementation of sanitation and street lighting in the villages, thereby causing problems for the people. The association would support only those political parties that assure that the demands of the sarpanches would be met.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.