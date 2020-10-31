Sale of fire crackers to be allowed for two days in Rajamahendravaram

Applications are invited to set up stalls till November 5

Rajamahendravaram Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali on Saturday said that the sale of fire crackers would be allowed only for two days on November 13 and 14 in the Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district.

In a review meeting on the safety and licensing procedure with Fire Department, Revenue and Police officials, Ms. Anjali has said; "The applications will be accepted between November 1 and 5 to grant the license to sell the fire crackers. However, the applicants should not begin the sales until the license is granted".

A special team of officials will finalize the site where the cracker stalls would be set up to sell the crackers on November 13 and 14.

The officials are yet to finalize the area to allow the sale of the firecrackers as two major grounds - Subramanyam Ground and Arts College Ground - have been converted into the temporary Rythu Bazaars in the wake of spread of COVID-19 in the city since April.

"Action will be initiated against the applicants who would begin the sale of the firecrackers before obtaining the license", said Ms. Anjali. Last year, many applicants have opened the stalls without obtaining the license in the city.

Rajamahendravaram City Fire Crackers' Merchants Association President Bejawada Ranga Rao has appealed the officials to consider setting up the stores on the Arts College grounds as it is a known place for the customers. The police and revenue officials have been told to be vigilant on the illegal sale and procurement of the firecrackers in and around the city.