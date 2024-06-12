GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, Allu Arjun among celebs at Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in

Several Union Ministers and actors attended the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Updated - June 12, 2024 03:04 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 02:49 pm IST - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan touches his elder brother K. Chiranjeevi’s feet after being sworn in as a Minister in N. Chandrababu’s Cabinet on June 12, 2024. Photo KVS Giri

Actors Ram Charan, Konidela Chiranjeevi, superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the celebrities who attended the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 12.

They also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Superstar Rajinikanth during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on June 12, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Superstar Rajinikanth during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also took the oath of office today.

Mr. Modi also interacted with other Union Ministers and TDP leaders at the swearing-in ceremony that was held at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Union Ministers Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari were among others who attended the event.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan were also present at the swearing-in.

On Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh | Explained

This is the fourth time that Mr. Naidu is assuming charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014. Mr. Naidu became Chief Minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the Chief Minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Mr. Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly and parliamentary elections. The TDP is the single largest party and has a majority by itself in the 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Jana Sena Party won 21 seats and the BJP has won eight seats. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.

