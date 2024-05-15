ADVERTISEMENT

Railway stations, bus stands packed as A.P. voters return to workplaces

Published - May 15, 2024 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

With voters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who left for their native places for election day returning to the city, the city bus services experienced unusual crowds in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

With lakhs of voters returning to their places of work in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities after casting their votes, heavy rush was seen at the railway stations on Tuesday.

The voters, settled in the neighbouring States of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, had come to their native places in Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes on May 13.

Many voters who settled abroad arrived in their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh to case their votes on Monday.

A heavy rush was seen at the toll gates as many people who came by car or bus returned to Hyderabad, Chennai and other cities. Long traffic snarls were seen on the NHs with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and private travel operators running many services from Hyderabad for the convenience of the A.P. voters.

Almost all the trains running towards Hyderabad, Chennai, New Delhi and other routes were packed with passengers.

