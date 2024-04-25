ADVERTISEMENT

Pulivendula is very close to my heart, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 25, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 07:52 am IST - KADAPA

Lashing out at his sister Sharmila and cousin Suneetha for targeting Avinash Reddy in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he accuses TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu of engineering a split in the YS family

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offering floral tributes at the bust of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at a public meeting in Pulivendula ahead of filing nominations on Thursday.

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hails his home town Pulivendula as his lifeline, and promises to do whatever it takes for its development.

“Pulivendula Naa Pranam,” he asserted in an emotional tone at a public meeting organised at CSI Grounds on April 25 (Thursday).

Lashing out at his sister Y.S. Sharmila and Suneetha Narreddy, his cousin and daughter of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, he wondered how they could claim to be family members of the “legendary YSR.”

Referring to the murder of his paternal uncle, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people of Pulivendula knew who the murderers were, but the family members were all out to damage the reputation of his cousin and Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

“It is for the people to decide the successor of YSR, not those who have joined hands with the opponents, who are trying to erase his name from people’s memory,” he said, in veiled warning to his sisters.

Squarely blaming “Chandrababu & Co” for the split in the YS family, he accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of having engineered a split in the family by pitting his sisters against Mr. Avinash.

“No one can beat Jagan in administration, welfare, and schemes. They cannot claim to have done better than YSRCP in any field. Is Pulivendula ready to teach a lesson to those who are trying to attack YSR’s legacy?” Mr. Jagan asked the public.

“Pulivendula stood by me during my tough times, and I will pay back whatever it takes to develop my constituency,” he said.

Later, he went to the mini secretariat along with Mr. Avinash Reddy, and submitted his nomination forms to the Returning Officer.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

