Propaganda on land titling is one of many conspiracies hatched by NDA allies, says Jagan 

May 07, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) is intended to bestow an unassailable right of ownership of land, and that it even comes with title insurance.

“It is a major reform that has never been undertaken,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting at Machilipatnam on May 6 (Monday) and questioned if the leaders of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance even knew the meaning of land titling.

He claimed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav of the TDP had extolled the virtues of the APLTA on the floor of the Legislative Assembly and the ETV, a “pro-TDP news channel” did the same in a programme telecast sometime back.

“This false propaganda about the APLTA is one of the several conspiracies hatched by the enemies of the poor to defeat me and my party in the elections. The obstruction of door delivery of social security pensions is another plan to malign us,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government had spent about ₹2,000 crore on land resurvey exercise which had been completed in nearly 6,000 of 17,000 revenue villages in the State. The remaining part of the survey would be done in about two years and once it was over, the landowners would benefit from it like never before. “A major land reform is being projected as a legislation brought with mala fide intentions,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said the YSRCP government had disbursed benefits amounting to ₹2.70 lakh crore through the DBT, a move no government in the past could accomplish. The ward and village secretariats and volunteers were a significant initiative that took governance to the people’s doorsteps.

“The TDP-BJP government which had the backing of JSP in 2014 failed to implement their promises. The three parties have forged an alliance again for power only. If you vote for the alliance you will be doomed,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the voters.

