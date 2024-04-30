GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pothole-ridden roads made key poll issue in Amadalavalasa

April 30, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Vehicle drivers struggling to drive on the road between Amadalavalasa and Srikakulam towns, which is peeling off from one side and causing potholes.

Vehicle drivers struggling to drive on the road between Amadalavalasa and Srikakulam towns, which is peeling off from one side and causing potholes. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Bad road conditions have become a political issue in Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam district. People who travel between Amadalavalasa and Srikakulam towns have been having a horrible experience with the pothole-ridden roads, which are peeling off.

The travel time of around 20 minutes is stretched to over 45 minutes to cover the 15 km distance as the potholes slow down the traffic.

TDP and its alliance parties, JSP and BJP, highlighted this issue in their campaign and urged people not to vote for the YSRCP as it failed to lay a new road in the stretch that also connects Amadalavalasa with Palakonda and other towns.

Meanwhile, YSRCP candidate and Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, who represents Amadalavalasa, assures that the new road will be laid very soon as the funds are sanctioned.

The TDP candidate for the constituency, Kuna Ravikumar, alleged that the YSRCP had ignored the constituency’s development and that the bad roads were only an example of the YSRCP’s bad administration.

BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the bad road between Amadalavalasa Srikakulam had led to many accidents and deaths in the last four years. The State government also failed to utilize funds given by the Central government to lay a new road, he said

