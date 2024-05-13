GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Poor start to polling in ASR district; Paderu and Araku record only 5%, 7 % polling respectively in first two hours

Being a Maoist affected region, the polling timings are limited to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ASR district.

Published - May 13, 2024 11:22 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the polling booth at Chatti on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha State border, in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

A view of the polling booth at Chatti on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha State border, in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tribal areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district recorded a poor start to the polling, in Paderu, to its 175-member Assembly, on May 13.

In the first two hours (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.) of polling, Araku Assembly Constituency saw only 7 % voting, while Paderu Assembly Constituency saw 5.6% voting. Similarly, Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency saw 7.6 % voting in the first two hours. It may be noted that being a Maoist affected region, the polling timings are limited to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ASR district.

Andhra Pradesh elections LIVE updates | Average voter turnout at 9 a.m. for L.S. polls is 9.05%

In plain areas of Araku mandal, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Chinthapalli, since morning a good number of tribals have thronged the polling booths to cast their votes. As per the officials, it is yet to be picked up in the interior areas.

District Collector M. Vijaya Sunitha cast her vote in polling booth No. 284 at Sri Krishnapuram Girls Tribal Welfare School at Paderu.

There are more than 7.61 lakh voters in ASR district. The officials have arranged as many as 1,021 polling stations. Being a Maoist affected area, more than 5,400 police force was deployed as part of bandobast to ensure peaceful polling in the district and it is being led by Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha. Of the 1,021 polling stations, as many as 286 polling station do not network connectivity.

District Collector Vijaya Sunitha is monitoring the webcasting, which is being done at 695 critical polling centres.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.