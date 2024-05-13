ADVERTISEMENT

Polling in NTR, Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh

Published - May 13, 2024 12:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

In the NTR District, Tiruvur Assembly segment, 18.20% of polling was recorded, while 23% was recorded in Vijayawada West.

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The voter turnout was 25.84% in the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Krishna district by 11 a.m. on May 13. The Gannavaram Assembly segment of the constituency was 22.85%, while the Gudivada AC segment was 21.3%. Similarly, 29.7% of voting was recorded in Pedana, and 25.71% in Machilipatnam AC. Nearly 26.97% of polling was recorded in Avanigadda and 29.65% in Pamarru SC. In the Penamaluru AC segment, 26.5% of polling was recorded.

Andhra Pradesh elections LIVE updates | 23.1% voter turnout in LS, 23% in Assembly polls at 11 a.m.

In the NTR District, Tiruvur Assembly segment, 18.20% of polling was recorded, while 23% was recorded in Vijayawada West. Nearly 23.01% polling in Vijayawada Central and 26.67% in Vijayawada East were recorded. Nineteen per cent of polling was recorded in Mylavaram 20.55% in Nandigama and 17.45% in Jaggaiahpet AC segments. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US