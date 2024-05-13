GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Polling in NTR, Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh

In the NTR District, Tiruvur Assembly segment, 18.20% of polling was recorded, while 23% was recorded in Vijayawada West.

Published - May 13, 2024 12:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The voter turnout was 25.84% in the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Krishna district by 11 a.m. on May 13. The Gannavaram Assembly segment of the constituency was 22.85%, while the Gudivada AC segment was 21.3%. Similarly, 29.7% of voting was recorded in Pedana, and 25.71% in Machilipatnam AC. Nearly 26.97% of polling was recorded in Avanigadda and 29.65% in Pamarru SC. In the Penamaluru AC segment, 26.5% of polling was recorded.

Andhra Pradesh elections LIVE updates | 23.1% voter turnout in LS, 23% in Assembly polls at 11 a.m.

In the NTR District, Tiruvur Assembly segment, 18.20% of polling was recorded, while 23% was recorded in Vijayawada West. Nearly 23.01% polling in Vijayawada Central and 26.67% in Vijayawada East were recorded. Nineteen per cent of polling was recorded in Mylavaram 20.55% in Nandigama and 17.45% in Jaggaiahpet AC segments. 

