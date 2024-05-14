Poll percentage in Andhra Pradesh may go up to 81, says CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena

The total voter turnout during the simultaneous elections to 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh may touch 81% as the voters exercised their franchise until 2 a.m. on the intervening nights of May 13 and May 14, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said.

Though the voting was scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. on May 13 (Monday) the voters who were waiting in the queue lines at polling booths by that time were allowed to exercise their franchise.

As per the data available by 7.30 p.m. on May 14, the total polling percentage was estimated to be 79.4% including 1.2% voter turnout recorded during the voting through postal ballot. The poll percentage may go up to 81 after all the data gathered from across the State are included,” Mr. Meena said on May 14 (Tuesday).

The 2019 elections witnessed a voter turnout of 79.8% including the 0.6% voters exercised their franchise through postal ballot.

As per the latest reports, Amalapuram recorded the highest voter turnout of 83.19% among the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, while Visakhapatnam saw the lowest of 68%. Among the other Lok Sabha constituencies are Anakapalle (78.47%), Anantapur (78.50%), Araku (69.26%, Bapatla (82.90%), Chittoor (82.36%), Eluru (83.04%), Guntur (75.74%), Hindupur (81.38%), Kadapa (78.72%), Kurnool (76.17%), Machilipatnam (82.20%), Nandyal (79.60%), Narsapuram (82.20%), Narasaraopet (78.70%), Nellore (77.38%), Ongole (81.87%), Rajahmundry (79.31%), Rajampet (76.71%), Srikakulam (73.67%), Tirupati (75.72%), Vijayawada (78.76%) and Vizianagaram (80.06%).

Among the key Assembly constituencies, Pulivendla, the home turf of Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saw a voter turnout of 81.06%. Kuppam, the native constituency of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, saw a voter turnout of 85.87%.

Pithapuram Assembly constituency from where Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was contesting recorded a poll percentage of 86.87%. Mangalagiri from where TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh was in the fray witnessed a voter turnout of 79.20%. Tadikonda Assembly constituency under the limit of which the capital city of Amaravati falls recorded 84.39% voter turnout.