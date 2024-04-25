Poll-eve theatrics on full swing in Andhra Pradesh

April 25, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 08:39 am IST - TIRUPATI

With the election date drawing closer, leaders from various political parties are leaving no stone unturned to make an impression on the public in an attempt to gain the voters’ trust.

Making chai at a retail kiosk, preparing ‘rotis’ at a roadside eatery, pressing the iron box at the laundry vehicle, weighing vegetables on the measuring scale, and more. The candidates are seen engaging with the common public by lending a hand in doing their daily chores and routine activities, trying their best to prove that they belong with the voters.

In the Visakhapatnam South constituency, JSP candidate Vamsikrishna Yadav regularly drinks tea in the presence of his constituents. This, needless to say, is an act of popularising the party’s ‘tea glass tumbler’ symbol among the voters. Political analysts say this is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a dummy ‘lotus’ or Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a miniature ‘fan’ during their processions.

Yadav’s political rival Vasupalli Ganesh of the YSRCP, hailing from the fishermen community, sells fish at the fishing harbour, fries ‘Mysore bajjis’ on the roadside and chops mutton at the meat shop.

Politicians understand that these are easy attempts to attract eyeballs.

Nellore Lok Sabha YSRCP candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy made ‘chai’, poured ‘dosa’ and even sold vegetables to a customer, a role donned by the party’s Nellore Rural Assembly candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy recently. The ‘photoshoot’ went off well, and leading dailies and websites prominently carried the pictures.

On Thursday, former Minister Kotla Sujathamma made ‘rotis’ at a roadside eatery during the campaign for her husband, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, the TDP candidate for the Dhone assembly constituency in Nandyal district.

To catch the proverbial ‘early worm’, candidates typically go in the jogging jersey to their neighbourhood parks to meet the walkers at dawn. When they go to places of worship, they don’t forget to don the traditional attire.

The adoption of the ‘right strategy’ will go a long way in keeping the voters in good humour and in getting the symbol registered in people’s minds.