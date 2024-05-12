Political parties focusing on booth-wise strategies in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts

All political parties have been focusing on booth-wise strategies to improve their winning chances in the crucial general election to be held on May 13. As the curtains are down for regular campaigning, leaders have been busy in assessing the weak and strong points in various places of their respective constituencies. The fight is mainly between the ruling YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Parties, in both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

YSRCP candidate Sitting MP of Vizianagaram Bellana Chandrasekhar and TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Congress MP candidate Bobbili Srinu have been depending on MLA candidates to get the details to know the ground-level situation. Cheepurupalli has become a key constituency with the electoral battle between YSRCP candidate and Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and TDP nominee and former Home Minister Kala Venkata Rao. Another former Minister and TDP nominee Kondru Murali is testing his fortunes in Rajam where he would take on YSRCP nominee Tale Rajesh. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Vijaya Lakshmi Gajapathi Raju is contesting in Vizianagaram where YSRCP once again fielded Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy.

As far as Srikakulam district is concerned, Srikakulam sitting MP and TDP nominee Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and YSRCP candidate Perada Tilak and Congress candidate Pedada Parameswara Rao are focusing on Tekkali Assembly as the three leaders belong to the constituency. TDP’s State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and former Union Minister and Congress nominee Killi Kruparani are in the fray for Tekkali Assembly constituency.

The YSRCP fielded Duvvada Srinivas in Tekkali. AP Legislative Speaker and YSRCP candidate Tammineni Sitharam will take on TDP nominee Kuna Ravikumar. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao is contesting from Srikakulam and Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalraju is testing his fortunes from Palasa again. Mr. Prasada Rao has to face TDP nominee Gondu Shankar and Mr. Appala Raju has to take on TDP nominee Gowthu Sirisha in Palasa.

