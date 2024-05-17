Police trying to portray the attack on three persons as a family dispute, alleges Visakhapatnam North Assembly BJP candidate

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA candidate from North Assembly Constituency P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on Friday alleged that the city police hastily announced that the attack on the three persons at Burma Colony in Kancharapalem here was not a political attack but a family dispute. Speaking to the media here, he alleged that it was a pre-planned attack by the YSRCP cadres on a family which had voted for the alliance in the recent polls. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer and Sub-Inspector of Kancharapalem were trying to divert the issue.

He said that the brutal attack took place on May 15, after which the victims were admitted to KGH. Since then, the victims have been staying in relatives’ house fearing another attack by the accused, he said. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the police have failed to conduct a proper investigation into the incident

The BJP leader said that he sought the appointment of Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and would make the victims meet him to ensure justice.

“First, I will complain against the Kancharapalem police for trying to dilute the case. There are around 10 YSRCP cadres involved in the attack. The police should arrest them immediately and also book attempt-to-murder case against them,” he said.

The former MLA alleged that it is the YSRCP was encouraging rowdyism in the city. He also alleged that the YSRCP MLA candidate from the North Constituency has been behind a number of such incidents creating unrest and panic in the city.

TDP leader Mohammed Nazeer, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Usha Kiran and others were present.

