Police tighten vigil to ensure law and order on polling day in Kadapa district

Returning Officer K. Kauser Bano said all arrangements related to polling stations and strong rooms had been completed

Published - May 11, 2024 07:33 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
General Observer Bhanudas Palave and Returning Officer K. Kauser Bano during a meeting with the representatives of political parties at Proddatur in Kadapa district on Friday.

General Observer Bhanudas Palave and Returning Officer K. Kauser Bano during a meeting with the representatives of political parties at Proddatur in Kadapa district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The election officials have pulled out all the stops to ensure law and order during the polling on May 13, especially in the polling stations identified as “sensitive” and “critical”.

After inspecting some “sensitive” booths and strong rooms, General Observer Bhanudas Palave held a meeting with the candidates of political parties and their representatives at Proddatur on Friday. He called upon the parties to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Returning Officer K. Kauser Bano said all arrangements related to polling stations and strong rooms had been completed. The parties, candidates and cadres were told in no uncertain terms to avoid vitiating the political atmosphere ahead of polling.

Addressing the media along with District Election Officer V. Vijayarama Raju, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the troublemongers would be chased away from the vicinity of polling stations.

Issuing a stern warning, he said necessary instructions had been given to the police officers to go the extra mile to keep the situation under control. “Any attempt to violate the rules will be dealt with an iron fist. The integrity of the polling stations will not be compromised at any cost,” he said.

