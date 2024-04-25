Police throw tight security blanket in vulnerable locations in A.P.

April 25, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - ONGOLE

With the elections fast nearing, thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel drawn from various units such as Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are patrolling vulnerable areas in the State.

Clad in battle fatigues and bandanas covering their heads and holding automatic weapons, they can be seen marching down the road in towns and cities as well as in tribal habitations, asking voters to exercise their franchise without fear in the elections scheduled to be held on May 13.

Police and election authorities are making door-to-door visits and are enlightening villagers on the need to vote. On the other side, police teams along with the flying squads and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams are checking vehicles to check illegal transportation of liquor, cash and other valuables on the district and State borders.

In Prakasam district, police organised flag marches in Cheemakurthi, Santanutalapadu, Yerragondlapalem, Tanguturu, Marripudi, Kondapi, Darsi, Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Tripurantakam, Markapuram, Veligondla, Singarayakonda and other mandals in the district.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said 229 companies of Central Armed Reserved Forces have arrived in the State on election duty.

“We have spread out the 20,000-strong personnel across the State,” the DGP said.

Guntur Range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi inquired about the police preparedness for the general elections. He directed the police to step up vigil in critical locations.

Police teams organised foot patrolling in the villages and explained to the people the importance of voting. They appealed to the villagers to use their right to vote.

“Mock operations was conducted on quelling mobs, using tear gas, rope party drills, dispersing crowds and controlling violence at the polling stations. Forces were trained on using helmets, stone guards, public addressing systems and other equipment in cases of emergency,” said Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil.

In Krishna district, police focussed on liquor and ganja smuggling and illegal transportation of money, jewellery and freebies from the neighbouring districts, said Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

Police conducted flag marches in Polatitippa, Pedakaragraharam, Kona, Addada, Peddamaddali, Palle Tummalapalem, Jammi Golvepalli, Komaravolu and other villages in Machilipatnam, Pedana, Kankipadu, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Gudivada and other mandals in the district.

“About 250 cases have been registered against liquor smugglers and more than 200 were bound over,” the SP said.

The NTR Commissionerate police tightened security along the border check posts at Garikapadu, Penuganchiprolu, Tiruvuru, Musurumilli and other places, said the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Police and Excise Department officials.

“CAPF and the police conducted patrolling in Keertirayunigudem, Kanimerla Thanda, Tunikapadu, Mustikunta, Ganugapadu, Chilukuru, Eelaprolu, Damuluru and other tribal hamlets in A. Konduru, Mylavaram, G. Konduru, Gampalagudem, Jaggaiahpet and other mandals. Many liquor smugglers and manufacturers were bound over,” said senior police officer from NTR Police Commissionerate.

