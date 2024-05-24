Police seize liquor, fuel, vehicles during cordon and search operations in Andhra Pradesh

Police seized 1,313 vehicles that did not have registration certificates during cordon and search operations across the State on Friday.

Civil, Armed Reserve and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted mock drills, cordon and search and flag marches at several places in all districts, said Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta.

To prevent violence on counting day on June 4 and its aftermath, police are conducting flag marches at all major junctions and streets, particularly in vulnerable areas.

“The forces checked for arms, drugs, explosive material, liquor, knives and sickles, if any, and vehicles which do not have any documents,” the DGP said.

Public are requested to alert the police if they notice strangers moving suspiciously. Residents should cooperate with the police and call the 112 or 100 helplines if they notice anti-social elements, Mr. Gupta said in a release on Friday.

In Prakasam district, police conducted mock drills and flag marches at Ambedkar Centre in Yerragondlapalem near YSR Statue in Giddalur town, Gadiyaram Centre in Darsi town and at Markapuram, said Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil.

Krishna Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that patrolling has been intensified and rallies and meetings have been banned.

“Stern action would be taken against those who violate Section 144. Cordon and search operations are being conduct at several places in Machilipatnam and other places,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem said.

In NTR Commissionerate, police arranged pickets at Ibrahimpatnam, Enikepadu, Nidamanadu, Gudavalli and other villages to check crimes.

“Instructions have been given to keep a tab on the movements of rowdy, history and suspect sheeters and on the criminals who were involved in election-related violence earlier,” said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

In Eluru district, Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, held a coordination meetings with leaders of various police parties and cooperate the police to maintain law and order on counting day.

Cordon and search and mock drills were conducted at Jangareddygudem, Nuzvid, Eluru, Polavaram and other places, Ms. Prasanthi said.

