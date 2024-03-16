ADVERTISEMENT

Police impose Section 144 in NTR Commissionerate limits for 50 days in Andhra Pradesh

March 16, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

“Stern action would be taken against the violators,” NTR district Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana said.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The NTR district Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata has imposed Section 144 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) from March 16 to May 4, 2024, (for 50 days) in the Commissionerate limits.

“The orders will be in force in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram, One Town, Two Town, Satyanarayanapuram, Suryaraopet, Ajitsingh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Gunadala, Machavaram, Patamata and Krishnalanka police station limits,” the Police Commissioner said in a release.

“People are requested not to move in groups and shall not carry any lethal weapons. Stern action would be taken against the violators,” Mr. Kranthi Rana warned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US