Police impose Section 144 in NTR Commissionerate limits for 50 days in Andhra Pradesh

March 16, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR district Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata has imposed Section 144 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) from March 16 to May 4, 2024, (for 50 days) in the Commissionerate limits.

“The orders will be in force in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram, One Town, Two Town, Satyanarayanapuram, Suryaraopet, Ajitsingh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Gunadala, Machavaram, Patamata and Krishnalanka police station limits,” the Police Commissioner said in a release.

“People are requested not to move in groups and shall not carry any lethal weapons. Stern action would be taken against the violators,” Mr. Kranthi Rana warned.