GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police impose Section 144 in NTR Commissionerate limits for 50 days in Andhra Pradesh

“Stern action would be taken against the violators,” NTR district Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana said.

March 16, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. File

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The NTR district Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata has imposed Section 144 (2) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) from March 16 to May 4, 2024, (for 50 days) in the Commissionerate limits.

“The orders will be in force in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhavanipuram, One Town, Two Town, Satyanarayanapuram, Suryaraopet, Ajitsingh Nagar, Nunna, Governorpet, Gunadala, Machavaram, Patamata and Krishnalanka police station limits,” the Police Commissioner said in a release.

“People are requested not to move in groups and shall not carry any lethal weapons. Stern action would be taken against the violators,” Mr. Kranthi Rana warned.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics (general) / politics / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.