Election violence: Police conduct flag march in A.P.’s Tadipatri

Published - May 18, 2024 05:40 am IST - TADIPATRI

The Hindu Bureau

Police conducting a flag march in Tadipatri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the directive of Anantapur Range DIG V. Shemoshi, the police conducted a flag march in Tadipatri town on Friday evening. It was led by Kalyanadurgam Deputy SP B. Srinivasulu and Anantapur Rural Deputy SP B.V. Shivareddy, along with the APSP forces.

The march commenced on the Junior College Road and passed via Ashok Pillar, Bandamasid, YSR Circle, Putluru Road, Yellanoor Road intersections, and RTC Bus Stand Circle.

The officials urged people to exercise restraint and cautioned that stringent legal measures would be taken in the event of riots and altercations.

Section 144 is presently in force in the town, prohibiting gathering of more than five individuals, the violation of which will result in legal action.

