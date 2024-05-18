Election violence: Police conduct flag march in A.P.’s Tadipatri

On the directive of Anantapur Range DIG V. Shemoshi, the police conducted a flag march in Tadipatri town on Friday evening. It was led by Kalyanadurgam Deputy SP B. Srinivasulu and Anantapur Rural Deputy SP B.V. Shivareddy, along with the APSP forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The march commenced on the Junior College Road and passed via Ashok Pillar, Bandamasid, YSR Circle, Putluru Road, Yellanoor Road intersections, and RTC Bus Stand Circle.

The officials urged people to exercise restraint and cautioned that stringent legal measures would be taken in the event of riots and altercations.

Section 144 is presently in force in the town, prohibiting gathering of more than five individuals, the violation of which will result in legal action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.