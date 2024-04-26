GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Petrol bunk’s licence suspended in Visakhapatnam for violating election code by providing fuel on political party coupons

April 26, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 04:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The licence of Burfani Petroleum Products (Reliance), near NAD Kotha Road Junction, has been temporarily suspended by the election officials on a charge of violating the election code, according to a statement issued by Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok here on Friday.

The District Flying Squad Team members raided the petrol bunk on April 19, following complaints that the bunk management was supplying fuel to motor vehicles on the coupons issued by political parties. On inquiry, the petrol bunk staff disclosed that they had provided petrol to 860 motorists on the basis of coupons given by the supporters of YSRCP candidate for Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency.

The Joint Collector said that the licence of the petrol bunk was temporarily suspended for violation of the election code and the Returning Officer for Visakhapatnam West constituency was asked to direct the police to book a case against those who had issued those coupons. He called upon all political parties and petrol bunk managements to desist from such measures as they amount to violation of the code.

