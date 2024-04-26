Pawan unveils plans to tap tourist potential of Konaseema, promises steps to protect Antarvedi temple lands if voted to power

April 26, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAZOLE

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not keen on bringing to book those involved in the torching of the Antarvedi temple chariot, alleges Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan.

In September 2020, the century-old wooden chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was torched on the temple premises in Antarvedi, in the erstwhile East Godavari district. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing the people during his ‘Varahi Vijaya Bheri’ here in Konaseema district on Friday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged, “Tracing the accused in the case is not on the list of priorities of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the accused in the stone pelting case, in which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured, has been identified within days.”

Fishing harbour

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was voted to power in the State, the Antarvedi temple lands would be protected from encroachers. Besides, a fishing harbour would be sanctioned on the Antarvedi coast, he added.

“The pipelines and oil and natural gas exploration activities of the ONGC, GAIL and Reliance are causing damage to the environment in the Konaseema region. I will take the responsibility to hold talks with the Centre to address the issues associated with these activities,” he said.

“Many people are migrating to the Gulf from the Konaseema region. A centre will be set up in Razole to train the workforce and prevent their cheating by the agents,” the JSP chief said.

Unveiling his plan to tap the tourism potential in Konaseema, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The region has become one of the most preferred locations for film shoots. Many Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies have been shot in the region. If a film studio is set up in the region, it will give a fillip to the industry and guarantees more employment opportunities for the locals.” He also proposed to develop the confluence point of the Vasista branch into the Bay of Bengal as a tourist destination.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the TDP-JSP joint manifesto would be released on April 30.